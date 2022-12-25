 Amritsar district sees 1 fresh Covid case : The Tribune India

Amritsar district sees 1 fresh Covid case

Fully equipped to deal with any situation: Civil Surgeon

A health worker collects a sample from a man for the Covid test at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

The district reported one fresh Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours. Two persons tested positive for the virus on Friday.

‘No need to panic’

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said: “At present, the district has 5 active cases. All patients are in home isolation and they have mild symptoms. There is no need to panic, but people should take precautions such as wearing face masks, avoiding crowded places and washing hands frequently”.

The health authorities said the suspect patient was tested at the government hospital and the report came out positive. Officials said the samples of the infected persons had been sent for genome sequencing.

The Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport authorities have also decided to conduct random RT-PCR testing of 2 per cent of all international arrivals here. An official of the airport stated that random 2 percent of all passengers arriving at the airport would be tested for coronavirus. The airport authorities have constituted a four-member team for the purpose.

The district health authorities and the Government Medical College authorities have made it mandatory for health employees to wear face masks. Staff at OPDs had been asked to screen patients with flu-like symptoms and send them for testing.

The Civil Surgeon said health institutions in the district were fully equipped to deal with any situation. The district had over 1,800 beds ready for patients at government and private hospitals. The Civil Hospital, Baba Bakala, Civil Hospital, Ajnala, district hospital and Government Medical College were equipped with oxygen plants.

Dr Charanjit said if anyone had Covid-like symptoms, the person should visit government health facilities and get tested for the virus. The suspected patient should remain in isolation till the reports were out.

