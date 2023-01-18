District & Sessions Judge visits Goindwal Sahib Central jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 17

The District and Sessions Judge, Priya Sood, who is also the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, here on Tuesday.

She was here to get the first-hand information of the living conditions of the inmates. The District and Sessions Judge was accompanied by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Pratima Arora, who is also the District Secretary of the DLSA, and CJM Rajesh Ahluwalia.

Judge Priya Sood apprised the inmates of their legal rights and redressed their problems. The Judge also visited the kitchen and barracks in the premises. She instructed Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh to sanitise the jail from time to time.