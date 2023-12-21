District to get 10 ayurveda centres

Amritsar, December 20
The Health Department has planned to open 10 ayurvedic health and wellness centres across the district. Discussing the project with officials of various departments, Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori said along with ayurvedic medicines, other streams of medicines would also be provided at these wellness centres.
In the initial phase, the ayurvedic centres would be started at Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital, Guru Nanak Dev University, Chheharta, Verka, Ughar Aulakh, Machhinangal, Tahli Sahib, Songhna, Pheruman and Chhapra Ram Singh.
Besides the Health Department, the Panchayat Department and the Public Works Department would also be involved in the project, he said.
The DC asked the officials concerned to make arrangements for procurement of other infrastructure required for these centres while the construction of the buildings was underway.
District AYUSH Officer Dr Dinesh, District Development and Panchayat Officer Sandeep Malhotra and XEN Inderjit Singh also attended the meeting.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341