District to get 10 ayurveda centres

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

The Health Department has planned to open 10 ayurvedic health and wellness centres across the district. Discussing the project with officials of various departments, Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori said along with ayurvedic medicines, other streams of medicines would also be provided at these wellness centres.

In the initial phase, the ayurvedic centres would be started at Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital, Guru Nanak Dev University, Chheharta, Verka, Ughar Aulakh, Machhinangal, Tahli Sahib, Songhna, Pheruman and Chhapra Ram Singh.

Besides the Health Department, the Panchayat Department and the Public Works Department would also be involved in the project, he said.

The DC asked the officials concerned to make arrangements for procurement of other infrastructure required for these centres while the construction of the buildings was underway.

District AYUSH Officer Dr Dinesh, District Development and Panchayat Officer Sandeep Malhotra and XEN Inderjit Singh also attended the meeting.

