Fulfil every promise made to Sikhs since partition: Akal Takht Jathedar to Centre

During a congregation held at the historic Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Diwan Hall, Amritsar, on the Parkash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur, officiating jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, said to gain the trust of Sikhs, the Centre should sincerely fulfil every promise made to them since Partition.

“The motive of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur was to provide the right to practice any faith/religion to everyone, but today in India, the religious beliefs of minorities are being suppressed. Sikh issues are not being resolved. The promises made to the Sikhs since Partition have not been fulfilled so far and that is why there is an environment of disbelief among the Sikhs,” he said.

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #guru tegh bahadur #minorities #Sikhs