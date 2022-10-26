Diwali celebrated with fervour in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, October 25
The festival of lights was celebrated in the district with great enthusiasm by people. A large number of devotees, who came from far-off areas, visited Darbar Sahib to pay obeisance in the district. The sanctum sanctorum was decorated with lights and devotees lit candles and diyas on the four sides of the holy sarovar.
Bhai Dharwinder Singh Manochahal, manager of Darbar Sahib, said it was also Chaudas of Katak month on Tuesday and devotees took a holy dip in the sarovar and listened to kirtan of Gurbani.
The known kirtani jathas recited kirtan, which was listened by the sangat with great attention. Firecrackers too were burst on the occasion. Devotees also visited gurdwaras in Beer Baba Budha Sahib Thatha, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Chohla Sahib and at other places. A heavy rush of devotees was witnessed in the gurdwaras. Besides, devotees partook of langar arranged in the gurdwaras.
Bandi Chhor Diwas was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, where competitions such as candle decoration, card making, decoration of lamps and thali were organised in which students of the school participated. Ranjit Bhatia, principal of the school, said besides poem recitation, speechs were delivered in the morning assembly.
