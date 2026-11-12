Diwali celebrations turn tragic, 118 suffer eye injuries in Punjab

Cracker bursting turned tragic for at least 118 persons across Punjab. Most suffered eye injuries, with 22 in a serious condition. An equal number of patients had to be referred to higher medical centres for specialised treatment, according to a consolidated report of government health facilities. Dr Karamjit Singh, head, Department of ENT, and Medical Superintendent of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital said the report recorded 96 minor and 22 major eye injuries across the state.

The referrals included patients sent to specialised institutions such as AIIMS (Mohali), AIIMS (Bathinda), PGIMER (Chandigarh), Rajindra Medical College and Hospital, Patiala, and Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh. Among the districts and institutions reporting a significant number of cases, SAS Nagar (Mohali) recorded 13 minor injuries, while Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, also reported 13 minor cases. Fatehgarh Sahib reported 10 minor and one major injury. AIIMS Mohali separately reported 10 minor cases. Ludhiana reported eight minor and four major injuries, with four patients referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. Patiala district recorded six minor and two major cases, while Sangrur reported a similar number. GMC Amritsar reported seven minor and two major eye injuries. Other districts reporting cases included Kapurthala (five minor), Bathinda (three minor), Moga (three major), Barnala and Jalandhar (two minor each), and Ropar (two minor and one major). Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Muktsar and SBS Nagar reported one case each. The figures point to the burden of firecracker-related injuries on government healthcare facilities, with patients requiring specialised treatment being shifted to higher centres. However, the report does not specify how many patients required surgery or suffered partial or permanent vision loss. Dr Karamjit the report covers cases registered at government medical colleges, AIIMS facilities and district hospitals on Diwali.