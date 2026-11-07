Diwali dampener: Essentials get dear in Amritsar

A surge in the prices of essentials has put buyers on a budget amid Diwali festivities.

Be it edible oil, vegetables or sugar, the skyrocketing prices are burning a hole in the pocket of the common man.

Despite government’s assurances, cereals, pulses, spices and cooking oil have become costlier.

In the past fortnight, the prices of sugar, certain cereals and pulses have seen a Rs 10 increase for a kilogram, while rajma got costlier by Rs 20 per kg. Jaspal Singh, a consumer, said daily wagers and those with meagre salary were the worst-hit. A retailer, Sandeep Gupta, said: “It seems that those manipulating the system have no fear.”