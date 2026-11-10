Diwali window meets defiance in Amritsar

The bursting of crackers exceeded the permitted two-hour window on Diwali, with residents across the district continuing fireworks well past midnight despite clear restrictions imposed by the district administration.

The administration had allowed firecracker bursting only between 8 pm and 10 pm, but the ban appeared to exist only on paper as loud explosions and colourful fireworks continued to light up the skies for several hours beyond the prescribed deadline. The widespread violations raised questions over the enforcement of the restrictions despite police deployment across the city.

On October 15, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra had issued detailed directions regulating the sale and use of firecrackers during festive occasions in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders. She had specifically warned that bursting crackers outside the permitted hours and selling prohibited varieties would invite strict legal action.

Citing the Supreme Court order dated October 13, 2018, the administration had fixed the permissible timings at 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurb, and 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

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The ADC had also appealed to residents to use only green crackers, which do not contain harmful substances such as lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead and barium salts. The directions were circulated among the Municipal Commissioner, SSP, SDMs and Punjab Pollution Control Board officials for enforcement.

However, the scale of celebrations beyond the two-hour window suggested that the restrictions failed to deter violators. Though police patrolling teams were deployed at various locations, the late-night fireworks continued unabated in several areas.

Meanwhile, no major burn injury cases were reported in the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Civil Hospital during the festival night. “Only three burn cases were reported, nothing major, all victims were sent back after first-aid,” said Dr Rajneesh Sharma, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, here.

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Meanwhile, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and ENT hospital received around 24 cases on Diwali night.

Out of these, nine were eye injuries cases — seven were sent back after first-aid, while two persons having serious eye injuries were admitted to hospital. Apart from this, two were drunk and brawl cases and one patient brought in emergency complained about serious respiratory problem. All patients were stable though, said Dr Karamjit Singh, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.