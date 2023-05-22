 DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident : The Tribune India

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

The mangled remains of the victim’s motorcycle and the SUV involved in the mishap in Tarn Taran on Sunday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 21

A motorcyclist was killed and the pillion rider seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on the Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib road here on Sunday afternoon. Besides, a pet dog riding with them was also killed in the mishap.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh from the Sadar police (Tarn Taran) said the deceased was identified as Jobanpreet Singh (23), a resident of Tur village, and the injured as Harmanjit Singh of Sangha village. Harmanjit was admitted to a private hospital in Tarn Taran.

The deceased along with his friend was going towards the Goindwal Sahib side when a speeding Scorpio (PB-09 AJ-9363) coming from the opposite side hit them near Jhander village. The impact of the collision was such that the head of Jobanpreet Singh was severed.

A large number of residents living in nearby areas rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. A police team from the Sadar police led by Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh reached the spot. Both accident victims were taken to the local Civil Hospital where Jobanpreet Singh was declared dead and Harmanjit Singh was referred to a hospital in Amritsar, but his parents preferred to get him admitted to a local private hospital where his condition is stated to be serious. The SUV driver managed to escape from the spot. He has been booked under Sections 304-A, 279, 427 and other relevant sections of the IPC on the statement of Harjit Singh, father of the victim.

Jobanpreet Singh, who was into the DJ business, was so hardworking and generous that he solemnised the marriages of his three younger sisters over the last four years.

