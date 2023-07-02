DJ murder: Suspect sent in two-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

The police have arrested Pankaj Vadera of Tokriyan Wala Bazaar in connection with the killing of DJ Sahil Kumar and produced him in the court which sent him in two-day police remand for further investigation.

Sahil Kumar sustained gunshot injury in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He succumbed at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital yesterday morning.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), told that during the probe, the police arrested Pankaj Vadera though his exact role was yet to be verified.

Sunil Kumar, father of the deceased, told the police that Sahil Kumar was working as DJ in a hotel. He said on Wednesday-Thursday intervening night his friend called him and told that Sahil, Kabir Singh, Sohan Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Jack had gone to railway station for dinner. While returning, two motorcycle-borne persons came from behind and sprinkled bullets at them.

A bullet hit Sahil on his lower abdomen side and he was rushed to the GNDH for treatment. Sahil was the only son of his parents. Khosa said that Pankaj was produced before duty magistrate which sent him in two-day police remand and further probe was on.