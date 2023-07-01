DJ succumbs to bullet injuries, one arrested

Amritsar, June 30
Day after gunshot injury, disc jockey (DJ) Sahil Kumar, succumbed at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here today. The police have added the charges of murder in the FIR while they have arrested one of the suspects in the case.
However, it was yet to disclose his name as it would hamper the probe and alert the prime accused who had shot him dead.
Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), told that during the probe, the police have arrested a suspect and efforts are on to identify and nab the remaining accused involved in the murder.
Sunil Kumar, father of the deceased, told the police that his son Sahil Kumar was working as DJ (disc jockey). He said he usually comes late in the night. He said yesterday at around 1.30 am his friend called him and told that Sahil, Kabir Singh, Sohan Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Jack had gone to railway station for having dinner. While returning when they reached near Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Border Range office, two motorcycle-borne persons came from behind and sprinkled bullets at them. A bullet hit Sahil on his lower abdomen side. They rushed him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment.
He said the family immediately rushed to hospital. Sahil was the only son of his parents. The vicitm is survived by his parents and a minor sister.
Khosa said manhunt had been launched to nab the suspects and they would be arrested soon. The motive behind the murder would be ascertained once all the accused were arrested, he added. He said murder charge had been added in the first information report.
