DLSA chief flags off van to raise awareness on drug addiction

Tarn Taran, May 21

Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority(DLSA), today flagged off a van to create awareness about the harms of drugs.

She said the van would cover 116 villages across the district till June 3.

She called on all sections of the society to aware the people about the bad effects of drugs and work for happy and prosperous society .

The District and Sessions Judge said lawyers and para-legal volunteers would address the residents in villages and aware them the side-affects of drugs.

Judicial officers, advocates and staff of the department was also present on the occasion.