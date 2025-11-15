DT
DLSA counsel highlights rights & sports at Children's Day event

DLSA counsel highlights rights & sports at Children’s Day event

Students were encouraged to understand legal rights and contribute to a safer society

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:20 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Navneet Kaur, legal aid counsel of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Patti, on Friday highlighted the importance of nurturing children with love, guidance and opportunities so they can grow into confident and responsible citizens. She expressed these views while addressing students and teachers on the occasion of Children’s Day and the 21st Annual Sports Meet at St Kabir Convent Day Boarding School, Valtoha.

She emphasised that sports play a vital role in developing discipline, teamwork and leadership qualities in children, adding that such events encourage them to pursue holistic growth.

Navneet Kaur also introduced the audience to key legal awareness initiatives and shared insights into SAMVAAD, a DLSA scheme aimed at creating open dialogue, resolving disputes amicably and spreading legal awareness at the grassroots level. She explained major provisions of the Domestic Violence Act (DV Act), focusing on its role in protecting women, the remedies available and the support systems offered by the DLSA to ensure timely and free legal assistance.

She appealed to everyone to stay aware of their rights, promote harmony and work collectively towards building a safe and empowered society.

