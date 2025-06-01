DT
PT
DLSA observes World No Tobacco Day

DLSA observes World No Tobacco Day

Youngsters were apprised of harmful effects of tobacco consumption
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:09 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Amritsar, observed World No Tobacco Day on Saturday. Under the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), New Delhi, and Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Amarinder Singh Grewal, District and Sessions Judge, who is also the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, addressed the event to mark this day.

The youth were given detailed information about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and the importance of tobacco control measures. Judicial Officers, District Bar Association, Amritsar, Legal Aid Defence Council System, Para Legal Volunteers, judicial staff and general public actively participated in the event.

Speakers emphasised on strict implementation of India’s National Tobacco Control Act, intensifying public awareness campaigns, increasing tobacco-free educational institutions and establishing tobacco-free villages across the country. At this event, the District Legal Services Authority, Amritsar, also administered an oath to the gathering to not use tobacco products and contribute to its prevention.

Hotel Comfort Inn Alstonia also marked the day by raising an awareness campaign against smoking and use of tobacco products. Hotel staff made posters and teams of doctors and health experts from Amandeep Hospital conducted a session for the staff.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

