DLSA spreads awareness on child safety, protection measures

A sensitisation programme on the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was organised at a private school here on Sunday.

Participants were sensitised to the aspects of child protection, including recognising inappropriate behaviour, maintaining personal safety, understanding the importance of speaking up against abuse and seeking timely assistance from the appropriate authorities and available support systems. The provisions of the POCSO Act and the importance of creating a safe and secure environment for children were also discussed.

Advertisement

The programme stressed the collective responsibility of parents, teachers, educational institutions and society in ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of children. The participants were encouraged to remain vigilant and to spread awareness about the legal protections and remedies available for the protection of children.

Advertisement

The seminar was presided over by Amardeep Singh Bains, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). Bains said the DLSA sought to empower individuals with knowledge of their legal rights and remedies, encourage timely reporting of offences and strengthen awareness regarding the protection and welfare of children through such initiatives.