Do not dispose of e-waste in haste: Women brigade behind e-recycling initiative

When it comes to decluttering e-waste, its disposal is

not a thought-through process in households.

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Which is why, old mobile phones tucked away in a drawer, dead laptops, a handful of used batteries, perhaps a broken hard drive that nobody knows what to do with end up in household bins.

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For many, these devices are simply clutter. But the amount of harm they can cause to the environment is not known to many.

Phulkari -- Women of Amritsar -- is trying to change the way the city thinks about its electronic waste through its e-Parivartan initiative.

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The idea is simple: Instead of allowing unwanted electronic equipment to disappear into household bins or informal waste streams, collect it, channel it through authorised recyclers and create greater awareness on its responsible disposal.

The initiative has taken e-waste collection beyond a one-day awareness campaign.

Phulkari has involved schools, hospitals, industries and members of the community in collection drives. One such drive last year resulted in the collection of more than 500 kg of electronic waste, including mobile phones, batteries, hard drives and other discarded equipment.

“The collected material is not simply handed over as ordinary scrap. Phulkari has worked with Threco, a Mumbai-based e-waste management company, for segregation, transportation and responsible recycling or disposal.

“We also have invited schools, signed an MoU with Chief Khalsa Diwan for systematic collection, safe handling and responsible recycling of e-waste from its institutions through authorised recyclers. The arrangement also provides for disposal certificates and other documentation from recycling agencies. We encourage communities to come drop e-waste at designated collection spots, which is then systematically handed over to volunteer organisations,” shared Minakshi Khanna, executive member of Phulkari. That distinction is important. Electronic waste can contain materials that require specialised handling, making responsible recycling different from simply throwing an old device away.

What makes e-Parivartan interesting is its attempt to turn e-waste management into a recurring community practice. Phulkari’s recent e-waste collection campaign engages prominent schools, colleges, hospitals and social organisations.

At its heart, e-Parivartan is also a story about civic participation. Phulkari’s initiative places women at the centre of an environmental conversation that is often treated as a technical or municipal issue. As Praneet Bubber, the founder member of Phulkari, says, “The challenge for Amritsar is not only collecting e-waste, but also making responsible disposal an every-day habit.”