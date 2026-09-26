DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Do not dispose of e-waste in haste: Women brigade behind e-recycling initiative

Do not dispose of e-waste in haste: Women brigade behind e-recycling initiative

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Phulkari — Women of Amritsar — has been spreading awareness on recycling e-waste.
Advertisement

When it comes to decluttering e-waste, its disposal is

not a thought-through process in households.

Advertisement

Which is why, old mobile phones tucked away in a drawer, dead laptops, a handful of used batteries, perhaps a broken hard drive that nobody knows what to do with end up in household bins.

Advertisement

For many, these devices are simply clutter. But the amount of harm they can cause to the environment is not known to many.

Phulkari -- Women of Amritsar -- is trying to change the way the city thinks about its electronic waste through its e-Parivartan initiative.

Advertisement

The idea is simple: Instead of allowing unwanted electronic equipment to disappear into household bins or informal waste streams, collect it, channel it through authorised recyclers and create greater awareness on its responsible disposal.

The initiative has taken e-waste collection beyond a one-day awareness campaign.

Phulkari has involved schools, hospitals, industries and members of the community in collection drives. One such drive last year resulted in the collection of more than 500 kg of electronic waste, including mobile phones, batteries, hard drives and other discarded equipment.

“The collected material is not simply handed over as ordinary scrap. Phulkari has worked with Threco, a Mumbai-based e-waste management company, for segregation, transportation and responsible recycling or disposal.

“We also have invited schools, signed an MoU with Chief Khalsa Diwan for systematic collection, safe handling and responsible recycling of e-waste from its institutions through authorised recyclers. The arrangement also provides for disposal certificates and other documentation from recycling agencies. We encourage communities to come drop e-waste at designated collection spots, which is then systematically handed over to volunteer organisations,” shared Minakshi Khanna, executive member of Phulkari. That distinction is important. Electronic waste can contain materials that require specialised handling, making responsible recycling different from simply throwing an old device away.

What makes e-Parivartan interesting is its attempt to turn e-waste management into a recurring community practice. Phulkari’s recent e-waste collection campaign engages prominent schools, colleges, hospitals and social organisations.

At its heart, e-Parivartan is also a story about civic participation. Phulkari’s initiative places women at the centre of an environmental conversation that is often treated as a technical or municipal issue. As Praneet Bubber, the founder member of Phulkari, says, “The challenge for Amritsar is not only collecting e-waste, but also making responsible disposal an every-day habit.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts