Doburji attack: Nine booked after backlash

Following massive backlash over the Doburji incident, the police have booked

nine persons.

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On September 18, five members of a family were attacked at their residence.

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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal too had highlighted the matter on his

X account.

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The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Aganpreet Singh, Narinder Singh, Sunny, Gurinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Indira, Harjinder Kaur and Rinku.

One of the victims, Rajdeep Singh, told the police that around 7 pm, when the family was having dinner together, the accused barged in, severing his father’s arm and injuring him, his mother, brother and sister. They also took away cash and other valuables from the house, he stated in his complaint.

ASI Gurbhej Singh said a case under Sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 118 (2), 190, 191 (3) and 351 (2) of the BNS had been registered against the accused.