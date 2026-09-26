Doburji horror: SAD seeks action against perpetrators

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has alleged police inaction in connection with an attack on a family at Doburji village in Tarn Taran on September 18, claiming that no FIR has been registered or arrests made a week after the incident.

In a post on X, Badal alleged that members and supporters of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party attacked the family, seriously injuring five persons. He claimed that the arm and leg of two women and the hand of an elderly man were severed.

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Badal said he had spoken to the DIG, Ferozepur Range, seeking immediate action. He also demanded the arrest of the nine persons named in the family’s complaint — Narinder, Harinder, Gagan, Sunny, Inderjit, Gurwinder, Labha, Vijay and Rinku.

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He criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged police inaction and warned of protests if an FIR was not registered and arrests made.

SP (Investigations) Riputapan Singh said he was looking into the matter and that due action would be taken.