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Home / Amritsar / Doc: One in 10 Indians battling mental illness

Doc: One in 10 Indians battling mental illness

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:35 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Early intervention, family support key to recovery from mental illness, says Dr Akashdeep Singh
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Mental health is as important as physical health, yet it often remains neglected due to social stigma and a lack of awareness. Stress, work pressure, financial difficulties, relationship issues and changing lifestyles are making it increasingly difficult for people to maintain good mental health.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around one in seven people worldwide lives with a mental health condition. In India, about one in 10 adults experiences mental health problems, while nearly 85 per cent do not receive adequate treatment.

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Mental health conditions can affect a person’s emotions, thoughts, behaviour, sleep, relationships and daily activities. They can disrupt family life, affect children’s academic performance, reduce productivity and create emotional and financial stress for caregivers. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can significantly improve quality of life and help people lead fulfilling lives.

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Mental health problems are not a sign of weakness or personal failure. They can affect anyone and may arise from a combination of biological, psychological and social factors. Fear of being judged often prevents people from seeking professional help.

Mental health conditions deserve the same care, understanding and treatment as physical illnesses. Creating an environment where people can openly discuss their emotional difficulties without fear of discrimination is essential.

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Some commonly encountered mental health conditions include depression, stress and anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder and other mood disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), schizophrenia and other disorders.

Article by Dr Akashdeep Singh, MD Psychiatry Shergill Multi-speciality Hospital, Amritsar

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