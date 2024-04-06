Amritsar doctor’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 5

Despite suspension of the licence to practice and debarring from practice, Dr Parveen Devgan, owner of a private hospital at Ranjit Avenue, continued to practice. This was alleged by Gokul Chand Aneja of Airport road area while seeking seizure of records of surgeries, CCTV footage, account of financial transactions of the hospital and of Dr Devgan and his wife Dr Navrattan Devgan.

Dr Devgan was arrested on Thursday in the three-year-old case of cheating and forgery registered against him by the Ranjit Avenue police after two-year-old investigations by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank official.

While urging for a high-level probe into the case, Aneja handed over an application to the district administration and Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinderpal Kaur in this connection.

Following the complaint, the health authorities led by Dr Rajinderpal Kaur raided the hospital and seized the record. She said during the raid it was found that Dr Devgan was continuing with the practice in the hospital despite the suspension of his licence and being debarred from practicing and conducting surgeries.

He was booked following a complaint filed by Aneja after his wife Sunita Aneja (46), a lawyer, died due to his alleged post-operative negligence at the hospital in October 2018.

Besides lodging a police complaint, he had also submitted a complaint with the Health Department for a high-level probe while accusing Dr Devgan and his staff of gross negligence during the post-operative treatment that led to his wife’s untimely death.

A probe was carried out by a medical board constituted by the then Civil Surgeon which found tampering of the attendance register and the claims of the presence of two MBBS doctors in the ICU recovery room false. The board also found that the signature of the complainant in the hospital treatment file was forged.

In December 2023, the Punjab Medical Council (PMC) had suspended his registration for six months and debarred him from practice.

Aneja has also urged the police to add Section 304 (death by negligence) of the IPC against the doctor and his other staff members to the FIR. Meanwhile, the police have deputed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia to supervise the investigations.

