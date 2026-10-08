Docs stress early intervention for children with cerebral palsy

Cerebral palsy is a condition that affects a child’s movement, balance and posture due to injury to or abnormal development of, the developing brain. However, the condition does not mean a child cannot learn, communicate or lead a meaningful life.

On World Cerebral Palsy Day, observed on October 6, doctors and child health specialists stressed the importance of recognising developmental problems early and starting appropriate intervention without delay.

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Dr Manmeet Kaur, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics at Government Medical College here, said parents should consult a doctor without delay if a child is unable to sit, stand or walk at the expected age, has poor head control, remains unusually stiff or floppy, walks persistently on their toes, uses one hand much more than the other, or has difficulty feeding or speaking.

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Parents should not simply wait for such children to “catch up”, she said. Early support through physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, nutritional care and developmental stimulation can help improve a child’s abilities and independence.

Cerebral palsy can have different causes. Prematurity, low birth weight, infections, abnormalities in brain development, bleeding or injury to the developing brain, and serious illness during infancy are among the risk factors. In many cases, however, the exact cause cannot be identified.

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Kaur said family support was most important. Parents should continue prescribed exercises and therapies at home and ensure regular follow-up.

Some children may have difficulties with speech, feeding, vision, hearing or learning, while others may have normal intelligence but significant physical disability. Treatment, therefore, needs to be planned according to the individual needs of each child.

Doctors also stressed the need for greater social acceptance. Children with cerebral palsy should have access to schools, public spaces and other facilities without discrimination.

Dr Rajiv Devgan, Director Principal, Government Medical College here, said the Department of Paediatrics at the GMC provides care to children with developmental and neurological problems.

As more high-risk newborns survive with advances in neonatal care, some require regular developmental follow-up as they grow. The neuro-developmental services at the GMC provide assessment and care to such children.