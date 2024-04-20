Doctor booked for ‘sexually harassing’ woman patient

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

The police have booked a doctor for sexually allegedly harassing a woman patient in Khandwala area here. The accused identified as Rakesh Sharma was absconding since the incident took place.

The victim alleged that she went to Rakesh Sharma for taking medicine for stomach ache on April 13.

He diagnosed swelling the uterus and advised to administer drip. She said he sent her husband outside and started the treatment. She alleged at that time there was no staff in the clinic.

She alleged that taking the advantage of this, the accused started teasing her by passing objectionable and vulgar remarks. She also alleged that the accused touch her inappropriately and proposed her for friendship.

She said she got afraid and started crying. On this, when her husband came inside the clinic, the accused slipped away from there.

She said due to this her health deteriorated and she could not lodge a complaint with the police at that time. She lodged a complaint with the Chheharta police yesterday, prompting the police to registered a case under Section 354A of the IPC against the accused.

