Doctor booked for ‘sexually harassing’ woman patient

Amritsar, April 19
The police have booked a doctor for sexually allegedly harassing a woman patient in Khandwala area here. The accused identified as Rakesh Sharma was absconding since the incident took place.
The victim alleged that she went to Rakesh Sharma for taking medicine for stomach ache on April 13.
He diagnosed swelling the uterus and advised to administer drip. She said he sent her husband outside and started the treatment. She alleged at that time there was no staff in the clinic.
She alleged that taking the advantage of this, the accused started teasing her by passing objectionable and vulgar remarks. She also alleged that the accused touch her inappropriately and proposed her for friendship.
She said she got afraid and started crying. On this, when her husband came inside the clinic, the accused slipped away from there.
She said due to this her health deteriorated and she could not lodge a complaint with the police at that time. She lodged a complaint with the Chheharta police yesterday, prompting the police to registered a case under Section 354A of the IPC against the accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...