Doctor: Clear vision, timely intervention matter most

Dr Rajan Arora, an ophthalmologist and hospital owner in Gurdaspur, is committed to making eye care accessible, particularly to rural patients, many of whom can avoid preventable blindness with timely treatment.

“Do not wait for symptoms to understand the importance of eye care. Vision is too precious to lose. Your vision is our mission,” is his message to patients.

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Dr Arora owns a hospital in the city, a multi-speciality facility staffed by doctors from across the country. While he has entrusted other specialities to his team, he personally oversees ophthalmology, relying on his expertise and surgical skills to help patients regain clarity of vision.

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Healthcare runs in his family, but eye care remains his personal calling. For Dr Arora, the opportunity to restore sight is about more than treating a medical condition; it is about helping people see the world with renewed clarity and confidence.

He completed his MBBS at Government Medical College, Amritsar, followed by an MS at JJM Medical College, Davangere. He later undertook fellowship training at an eye care institution in Coimbatore.

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Dr Arora says cataracts and refractive errors account for a significant proportion of vision problems, both of which can often be addressed through timely intervention.

“Cataracts can be treated with a minor surgical procedure, a practice that has been around for decades, while refractive errors can be corrected with a pair of glasses. Yet millions of people in India continue to face blindness because of a lack of awareness and access to basic healthcare infrastructure,” he says.

Although blindness is not fatal, he points out, it can contribute significantly to poverty by depriving people of opportunities for employment, education and financial independence, while also affecting their standing in society.

“People should not have to endure these hardships simply because they did not receive timely treatment. That is why, in many cases, we provide free treatment to people from rural areas. Their sight is our priority,” he says.

Dr Arora also believes that practising in a smaller city such as Gurdaspur offers distinct advantages for healthcare professionals.

“In a small city like Gurdaspur, you immediately tap into an underserved market with a decent, built-in patient base. Patients tend to value continuity of care deeply. The doctor-patient bond is stronger than what you find in metropolitan cities. Moreover, you enjoy a highly respected standing in the local community,” he says.

For Dr Arora, ophthalmology is more than a profession; it is a mission to change lives through the power of sight. He often reminds his patients that when life gets blurry, all they need to do is adjust their focus.