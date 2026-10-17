Doctor compiles everyday clinic conversations in book

Not every story begins with a dramatic incident; some stories emerge from daily conversations. That’s how such everyday moments became the raw material for the book, Dil Diyan Gallan — Patients, People, Punjab and Stories in Between, written by former district TB officer and chest specialist Dr Naresh Chawla.

His everyday encounters, social observations and Punjabi humour turn into stories that not only entertain but are also thought-provoking.

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Practising medicine for years, he came in contact with people from different walks of life, each carrying concerns that extended beyond their physical ailments. But it was not just their illnesses that stayed with him. Their conversations, peculiar explanations, family dynamics and unexpected sense of humour offered glimpses into the complexities of human nature.

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Behind every illness, Dr Chawla believes, there is a person, and behind every person, there is a story — of love, fear, family, struggle or laughter. It is this human side of everyday encounters that he attempts to capture in his writing.

What began as occasional reflections and observations gradually developed into a collection of stories. Dr Chawla initially shared his thoughts through social media posts, drawing from daily experiences in his clinic, incidents from daily life and the quirks of the society around him. Encouragement from friends and family eventually prompted him to bring these writings together in a book.

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The collection does not seek to turn everyday experiences into moral lessons. Instead, it uses humour, emotion and social commentary to make readers look at familiar situations differently.

“I wanted to make people smile first and think later. Sometimes the message is hidden inside a joke. Sometimes a joke hides the painful truth. And sometimes, the simplest conversation can tell us more about life than a hundred serious speeches,” Dr Chawla says.

He opined that the humour often lies not in extraordinary events but in the way ordinary people respond to situations, defend their actions or make sense of the world around them.

In the book Dr Chawla has retained Punjabi expressions and Hindi dialogues in the English narrative to preserve their original flavour. Translating every expression, he feel, could strip away the cultural nuances and humour that make such conversations memorable.

He said the challenge was to ensure that the writing remained conversational rather than preachy. A humorous incident, he believes, can sometimes communicate an uncomfortable truth more effectively than a direct lecture.

The title, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, reflects this conversational approach. The stories draw from everyday experiences rather than extraordinary events, with people and their interactions providing the connecting thread.

A Punjabi translation of the book is also planned, which could help it reach readers in the language in which much of its humour and expression naturally take shape.