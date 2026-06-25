Doctor debunks liver myths that refuse to die

The liver may be the most overworked and underappreciated organ in the human body. It cleans, stores, processes, repairs and protects—often without demanding any attention. Yet myths about liver disease continue to spread faster than facts. Some are harmless, but others can delay diagnosis and put lives at risk. Here are some common misconceptions about liver health that defy logic but simply refuse to die.

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Few organs are surrounded by as many myths as the liver.

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One of the most persistent misconceptions is that only alcoholics develop liver disease. Modern hepatology paints a very different picture. A 2021 systematic review from India, published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, estimated that nearly 39 per cent of Indian adults may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), driven largely by obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance and sedentary lifestyles rather than alcohol consumption. In many urban clinics today, fatty liver disease is far more common than alcohol-related liver disease. Recognising this reality is essential if society is to address the growing burden of liver disorders.

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Equally dangerous is the belief that fatty liver disease is harmless. While some individuals remain stable for years, others progress to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and even liver cancer. Global analyses published in Hepatology in 2023 identified fatty liver disease as one of the fastest-growing causes of chronic liver disease worldwide. In North India, where obesity and metabolic disorders are becoming increasingly prevalent, the challenge is particularly significant.

Another widespread myth is that liver disease always causes jaundice. In reality, many liver conditions remain silent for years. Chronic hepatitis B, fatty liver disease and even early cirrhosis may cause no noticeable symptoms until substantial damage has already occurred. The World Health Organisation (WHO) continues to emphasise that hepatitis B infection can remain asymptomatic for prolonged periods while silently increasing the risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

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Routine health check-ups have also created a false sense of reassurance among many patients. Normal liver function tests are often interpreted as proof of a healthy liver. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Significant fatty liver disease and advanced fibrosis may exist despite near-normal liver enzyme levels. Modern liver assessment increasingly relies on imaging studies, fibrosis evaluation and risk profiling rather than blood tests alone.

Perhaps no myth has generated a larger commercial industry than the belief that the liver requires periodic “detoxification”. Scientifically, the liver itself is the body’s detoxification system. There is no convincing evidence that detox juices, cleansing regimens or expensive supplement packages improve liver health in otherwise healthy individuals. The best way to support liver function remains simple: maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet and avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

At the same time, many people assume that herbal and natural products are inherently safe. This assumption can be dangerous. The 2023 Practice Guidance of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases highlighted the growing burden of herbal and dietary supplement-induced liver injury. Natural products contain biologically active compounds that can be unpredictable and, in some cases, toxic to the liver.

Another misconception is that people with hepatitis B or hepatitis C always appear sick. In reality, many infected individuals feel perfectly healthy for decades while progressive liver damage occurs silently. This underscores the importance of screening, particularly among high-risk populations, as early detection can prevent serious complications.

Many people also believe that cirrhosis is untreatable. While advanced scarring of the liver is undoubtedly serious, modern medical therapies have significantly improved outcomes. Antiviral treatments, sustained alcohol abstinence, weight reduction and effective management of metabolic disorders can halt disease progression and, in selected cases, even lead to partial reversal of liver damage. Patients with compensated cirrhosis can often enjoy many years of productive and fulfilling life with appropriate medical care and regular follow-up.

Finally, there remains a common assumption that liver disease affects only older individuals. The reality is quite different. Rising rates of obesity, diabetes, viral hepatitis and indiscriminate supplement use have made liver disease increasingly common among adults in their twenties and thirties. These lifestyle-related risk factors are particularly relevant in Punjab and deserve urgent public health attention.

Perhaps the greatest myth of all is this: “I feel fine, so my liver must be fine.” The liver is remarkably resilient and can continue functioning normally despite significant injury. Its silence is one of its greatest strengths—but also one of its greatest dangers. Feeling healthy should never be mistaken for being disease-free. Awareness, timely screening and healthy lifestyle choices remain the most effective tools for protecting liver health.