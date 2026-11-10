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Home / Amritsar / Doctor does Amritsar city proud, bags AIR 39 in INI-CET

Doctor does Amritsar city proud, bags AIR 39 in INI-CET

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:07 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Dr Hardik Vyas
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City based Dr Hardik Vyas has secured All-India Rank (AIR) 39 in the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET), formerly known as AIIMS PG, for postgraduate medical admissions.

The achievement marks another milestone in his academic journey, which has been marked by consistent excellence.

A former student of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Hardik had earlier brought laurels to the city in 2020 by securing the second position in Amritsar in NEET-UG, with an impressive AIR of 1,634. He had achieved the feat during the Covid-19 pandemic and scored 97.8 per cent in his Class XII board examinations.

Hardik completed his MBBS from Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai, where he is currently pursuing his medical training. His latest achievement in the highly competitive INI-CET has further strengthened his prospects for postgraduate specialisation.

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He is the son of Dr Rajesh Vyas, a government doctor and Dr Seema Vyas, a dentist who runs Vyas Dental Clinic in New Partap Nagar, Amritsar. Hardik has thus carried forward the family’s association with the medical profession.

“His achievements have always brought pride to the entire family. Behind this achievement are years of dedicated hard work, sleepless nights and prayers,” said his father, Dr Rajesh Vyas.

Hardik now aspires to pursue an MD in General Medicine at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

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Besides medicine, running is another passion that keeps him motivated. Away from textbooks, hospital corridors and long hours of preparation, he finds his rhythm on the running track, where the pursuit of endurance and consistency reflects the discipline that has shaped his academic journey. Perseverance, hard work have played an important role, he said.

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