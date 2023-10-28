Doctor duped of Rs 2.85 lakh by online fraudster

Amritsar, October 27
An unknown online fraudster duped a local woman doctor of Rs 2.85 lakh by posing as an Army man for consultation regarding treatment of a woman.
The complainant, Dr Seema Gupta, a resident of Race Course Road, works in a private hospital as gynaecologist. She lodged a complaint with the cybercrime cell on August 22 while a case was registered on Wednesday.
The doctor told the police that she got a call from a man, who impersonated as an Army man. He asked her that he wanted a checkup of an Army woman and held a discussion about it with her. The doctor said later, she got messages of five transactions worth Rs 2.85 lakh from her bank account within an hour.
The doctor said she immediately rushed to the bank to get the account freezed and approached the cybercrime cell for lodging a complaint.
A probe was carried out by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), cybercrime cell, which recommended registration of an FIR.
The police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (D) of the Information and Technology Act against unidentified person in this connection.
