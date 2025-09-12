Doctor shot by two armed assailants at Ajnala hospital; condition critical

Dr Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Makowal village who runs a private hospital in Sudhar village, was shot at by two armed assailants while he was at his hospital on Friday.

According to information, he suffered two bullet injuries in his arm and stomach. He was rushed to another hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

The police authorities reached the spot and started investigations. They took the CCTV footage of the incident and efforts are on to identify the suspects.

Two assailants had entered the hospital on the pretext of taking medicine and shot him.

Notably, he had received extortion calls from foreign-based gangster Jeevan Fauji. On July 11, unidentified bike-borne persons had fired at his hospital at the gangster’s behest, who had called and threatened the doctor of dire consequences if he failed to give the extortion amount to his associates.

Agyapal Singh, SHO Ramdass police station, said that on the basis of the CCTV footage, the police officials were trying to identify the assailants. The police had already arrested four associates of Jeevan Fauji, following firing at the hospital and were currently lodged in jail.