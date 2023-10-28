Doctor’s house burgled, cash, jewellery stolen

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 27

Cash and jewellery were stolen from the residence of Dr Manmohan Singh, a senior medical practitioner of the town. Dr Singh had gone to visit his son in the USA on September 6. He had given the responsibility of looking after his home to his employee Jaswinder Singh. Dr Singh said Jaswinder informed him on October 5 that thieves had stolen cash and gold jewellery by breaking open lockers in the home.

Dr Singh said he informed the police through an SMS but no action was taken in this connection. Dr Singh said after returning home, he requested the police to register a case. Finally, the case was registered on October 25 after much delay. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

