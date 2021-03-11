Amritsar doctors save patient's limb with rare surgery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

In a rare surgery, a team of local doctors has saved the limb of a patient using Joint Arthroplasty for the Worst Affected tumour prosthesis technique. The team comprising Dr Avtar Singh, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr Rajeev Vohra, foot and ankle specialist and others at Amandeep hospital claimed that the technique was successfully used for the first time in the country.

Dr Vohra said the patient had a tumour in his right leg and it was a great risk of the loss of limb. Dr Avtar Singh said prosthesis was used to stabilise his limb after removing the tumour and to help him regain his mobility. He said the tumour was spreading quickly and timely treatment was crucial to avoid amputation.