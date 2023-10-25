Amritsar: Documentary 'Attari Ki Gaadi' by DAV College students selected for film festival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 24

Attari Ki Gaadi, a docu-film made by the students of DAV College, has been shortlisted for the Chitra Bharati Film festival 2023-24, held annually to promote art, culture and heritage of the country.

Recently, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had announced that the theme of the fifth edition of the film festival will be, ‘Women Empowerment, Employment Generation, Harmony, Environment, Future India, Tribal Society, Rural Development and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. The festival will be held in February 2024.

The film has been produced, shot and edited by the faculty and students of mass communication and video production department of DAV College. Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal of DAV College, today unveiled the poster of the film. Dr Gupta said that the Northern Railway headquarter at New Delhi granted special permission for the film.

“Attari is a border area with a myriad background and thriving history. The main stations between Amritsar and Attari are Chhehrata and Khasa. Following the Partition in 1947, majority of refugees arrived by special trains at Attari railway station from Lahore. This station has a fraught past. Hence, it holds a special place in history and will continue to do so,” he said.

Prof Sandeep Kumar, who mentored the students on the film, informed that it was shot over a course of 15 days by college students. “During this time, they interacted with the locals of Amritsar, Khasa and Attari stations, gained through the difficulties being faced by them after suspension of trains across the border from Attari and the significance it holds for local community,” he said.

