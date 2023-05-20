Dog bites woman, police book owner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

In a bizarre incident, the police have booked a man after his pet dog bit a woman during her morning walk in Boparai Khurd village falling under Lopoke police station here. The incident occurred on May 3, but a complaint was lodged with the police on Thursday.

Victim Paramjit Kaur said she was having a walk around 5 am when accused Gurnam Singh of the same village was bitten his pet dog.

A case under Section 289, IPC, was registered against Gurnam Singh.