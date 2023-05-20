Dog bites woman, police book owner

Amritsar, May 19
In a bizarre incident, the police have booked a man after his pet dog bit a woman during her morning walk in Boparai Khurd village falling under Lopoke police station here. The incident occurred on May 3, but a complaint was lodged with the police on Thursday.
Victim Paramjit Kaur said she was having a walk around 5 am when accused Gurnam Singh of the same village was bitten his pet dog.
A case under Section 289, IPC, was registered against Gurnam Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in