Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 27

Stray dogs in large numbers can be seen in the densely populated areas of Majitha road. Packs of canines roam the streets day and night. Curbing the stray dog population or bringing it under control has become a challenge for the local authorities but the Municipal Corporation prefers to look the other way. Several initiatives have been taken by the MC in the past few years but they did not succeed. An Animal Birth Control Centre (ABC) has been established in the Naraingarh area of Chheharta. However, only 7,000 dogs have been sterilised during the past three years. The ABC Centre is lying closed for the last one year as the contract to sterilise 20,000 stray dogs has not materialised.

Special attention is required for finding a permanent solution to the stray dog menace. Sterilising them or shifting them to animal shelters is certainly needed on the part of civic bodies so that people don’t feel unsafe while commuting on roads and streets amid furious canines.

“Stray dogs have become a menace on Majitha road. Every day, strays roam around in the streets in large numbers and wander into residential areas which is causing concern among the residents. The barking and howling at night makes it hard for people to get a good night’s sleep and can cause distress to children. In addition to this, the chances of these canines attacking humans further worsen the situation,” said Navdeep Singh, a resident of Ram Avenue.

“The local government bodies should take steps such as sterilisation programme and shifting dogs to animal shelters. It has also been noticed that some residents feed the dogs, which attract them in some specific areas,” said Neeraj Masih, a resident of Indira Colony.

However, MC officials claimed that the tendering process for sterilisation of dogs would materialise soon.