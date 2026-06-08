Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 29, consumers face fresh burden

Domestic cooking gas (LPG) consumers woke up to a rude shock on Sunday morning as state-run LPG supplier Indane announced another hike of Rs 29 per refill.

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This is the second increase in the price of domestic cooking gas refills within the past three months, following disruptions in global energy supplies caused by the West Asia conflict, which has pushed up international fuel prices. Earlier, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 60 on March 7.

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According to a city-based gas agency, the revised rates came into effect across the city on Sunday. A 14.2-kg cylinder, which was being delivered at Rs 954 until Saturday, will now cost over Rs 990.

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A domestic LPG consumer, Jaspreet Singh, said delivery personnel often charge an additional Rs 30 to Rs 50 over the refill price mentioned on the receipt. “If a delivery person supplies around 50 cylinders a day, nearly Rs 1,500 is being collected from consumers daily. Considering these extra charges, an ordinary household will now end up paying more than Rs 1,000 for a domestic LPG refill,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity and the recommendations of NITI Aayog to reduce expenditure in order to cushion the economic impact of the West Asia conflict, Singh alleged that the burden of rising costs is being passed on to consumers. He remarked that austerity measures appear to apply only to the common public, while the political class remains unaffected.

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Harpreet Kaur, a housewife and mother of two, said the continuous rise in LPG prices has severely disrupted household budgets. “It is becoming increasingly difficult for families with a single earning member to cope with rising domestic expenses. The increase is steadily eating into our monthly savings,” she said.

The latest hike is expected to add to inflationary pressures at a time when consumers are already grappling with persistently high petrol and diesel prices. The increase in LPG rates is likely to further strain household finances and expand monthly kitchen budgets.

Earlier, on June 2, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was also increased by Rs 42 per refill.