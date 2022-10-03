Donate clothes, books, toys to needy kids: Voice of Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

If you have any old clothes, books, toys and games, participate in the Daan Utsav being planned by a local organisation Voice of Amritsar and help bring joy to children whose parents cannot afford these.

A three-day event, scheduled from October 6 to 8, would help people donate these items at 20 designated drop points in the city.

“The items collected during the three days will be gifted to needy, homeless and underprivileged. The idea is to bring joy into their lives,” said VOA president Neeta Mehra.

“If your child’s old clothes, shoes, toys, games and books can bring smile on the face of a child whose parents cannot afford these items, then there is no better joy than it,” said Dr Rakesh Sharma, founder president of the organisation which is working for a clean, green and healthy Amritsar for the past one decade.

Dr Sharma said most of the well-to-do families might have many of these items which they have not used for years and have not even thrown these in the garbage due to a sentimental value attached to these. “If your child’s old warm winter wears can help a poor child stay warm this winter, then you must participate in the Daan Utsav,” said Dr Sharma.

Seenu Arora, former president, said the NGO would ensure that each item reaches the needy and deserving hands. She said the details of the campaign cannot be assessed from the social media page of the organisation. Arora said the campaign was being run in collaboration with the City Needs, a platform created by Maneet Dewan from Ludhiana. The residents can also give a missed call on 82890-66979 to know about the nearest drop point.