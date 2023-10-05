Don’t burn stubble: Experts to farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Amritsar, along with Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran kendras, organised a kisan mela for creating awareness on crop residue management among farmers during the ongoing paddy harvesting season.

The KVKs also announced that a march would be held in different areas of the district from October 4 to 19 to apprise farmers about harms of burning stubble.

Dr Bikramjit Singh, Associate Director, KVK, Amritsar, said different activities were being organised to exhort farmers to shun the practice of crop residue burning.

The event was presided over by Lok Sabha member Gurjeet Singh Aujla. The MP urged farmers to help in protecting the environment by not burning crop residue in fields.

Dr Parvinder Sharon, Director, Indian Council of Agriculture Research, Ludhiana, Zone 1, said the KVKs of Punjab had been contributing in stubble management for the last five years.

Agriculture expert Dr GPS Sodhi said farmers should use surface seeding technique for sowing wheat. Elaborating further, he said farmers could get subsidy from government for purchasing machine used for surface seeding.

He encouraged farmers to plant canola varieties of mustard. He said farmers should try to meet their need for food from their fields. The experts also apprised farmers about various machines used for straw management and how these could be used. The event was attended by over 1,500 farmers.

#Gurdaspur #Pathankot #Tarn Taran