Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 7

In an extraordinary decision which many say will go a long way in ensuring youngsters stay away from the business of selling drugs, Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal has urged the media not to disclose the value, even in approximate terms, of drugs seized by the Punjab Police and BSF.

“Once the value is made public, youngsters get motivated to sell drugs so that they can live a life of luxury,” said the DC. He also asked the security agencies to refrain from making the value of drugs public.

The DC said he held a meeting with SSP Harish Dayama and BSF DIG Prabhakar Joshi, where the decision had been taken. “Both the officers have agreed to my suggestion. It will go a long way in restraining youngsters from getting into the business of selling drugs. I acted after I received reports from several sources that more youngsters were taking up the business particularly in villages located near the International Border (IB). On the contrary, media should report on various sections of the IPC which are clamped against peddlers,” said the DC.

Experts say the decision was long overdue and that too in a border district like Gurdaspur.

A police officer revealed that the DC’s order assumes significance keeping in view the high value of certain drugs, particularly heroin. “Poppy husk and opium, relatively speaking, are bulkier to carry and do not fetch that good a price. On the other hand, heroin which is easy to carry, sells at exorbitant rates. Heroin is carried just in grams or at the most a kilogram or two. Unemployment is rampant in this border district where industrialists are not willing to set up units through which employment rate can be reduced. There are hundreds of unemployed youngsters living in border area villages who may be ready to plunge in this nefarious business. When a youngster gets to know that he can make massive profits after selling just a kilogram of heroin, he gets ready to make a killing. The DC’s order will now act as a deterrent for the youth to enter the world of drug trafficking,” he said.

“On the other hand, if people know that they may have to undergo a long spell in jail if the NDPS Act is clamped against them, then they will obviously refrain for entering into the business,” the DC said.

“Apart from urging the media, I am also asking my public relations men to fan out in villages to inform youngsters about the punishment they might get if they are found to be carrying or selling drugs,” said DC Aggarwal.