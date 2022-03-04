Don't harass tourists, cops on traffic duty told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

Harwinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, directed the traffic cops to ensure implementation of traffic norms in letter and spirit, adding that no tourist should be harassed by stopping their vehicles for checking.

—Harwinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police

“Don’t unnecessarily harass tourists coming on vehicles from outside Punjab. If any tourist was found flouting traffic norms, cops should make them realise their mistake and properly guide them after informing about traffic rules,” the ACP said. The Traffic police is there to streamline traffic, ensure implementation of norms and not harass commuters, he said.

Iqbal Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, asked staff to reach on their duty places on time and regulate traffic in case traffic signals were dysfunctional. He stressed on being people-friendly traffic police. He also directed them to ensure that no vehicles are parked on no-parking zones and outside yellow lines.

He said there were regular complaints of traffic bottlenecks in and around the walled city besides other traffic congestion points. He said they should not stand on the roadside by becoming a mute spectator. He said it was their prime duty to regulate traffic and if anybody was found lackadaisical in his approach, appropriate action would be taken.