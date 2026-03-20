icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Don’t link property tax slabs to boost collector rates: PPBM

Don’t link property tax slabs to boost collector rates: PPBM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) has strongly opposed the state government's proposal to link property tax slabs to increase collector rates.

Advertisement

Expressing deep concern, Piara Lal Seth, state president of the PPBM, said the government's proposal to link property tax slabs to increase collector rates would only add to severe economic burden on trade, industry and the general public. He said the move was entirely impractical as this will place an additional financial burden on traders, industries and ordinary citizens. "Currently, industry and trade are already facing challenging circumstances due to an economic slowdown, the impact of revised GST norms, rising raw material prices and expensive electricity," he observed.

Advertisement

Sameer Jain, general secretary, PPBM, said linking of property tax slabs to increase collector rates would raise the operational costs for industries and commercial establishments, which in turn, would adversely affect business activities and could have a detrimental impact on employment opportunities.

Advertisement

Collector rates are primarily established to determine property registration charges and stamp duty. It is inappropriate to use them as the basis for calculating annual property tax. Levying property tax by combining these rates with existing infrastructure rates would result in a manifold increase in the tax rate, which is unjust, Jain pointed out.

Members of the PPBM said trade and industry constitute the backbone of the state's economy and the government should refrain from taking any drastic decision that could have an adverse impact on business activities, which is the major source of employment.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts