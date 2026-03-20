Don’t link property tax slabs to boost collector rates: PPBM

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) has strongly opposed the state government's proposal to link property tax slabs to increase collector rates.

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Expressing deep concern, Piara Lal Seth, state president of the PPBM, said the government's proposal to link property tax slabs to increase collector rates would only add to severe economic burden on trade, industry and the general public. He said the move was entirely impractical as this will place an additional financial burden on traders, industries and ordinary citizens. "Currently, industry and trade are already facing challenging circumstances due to an economic slowdown, the impact of revised GST norms, rising raw material prices and expensive electricity," he observed.

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Sameer Jain, general secretary, PPBM, said linking of property tax slabs to increase collector rates would raise the operational costs for industries and commercial establishments, which in turn, would adversely affect business activities and could have a detrimental impact on employment opportunities.

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Collector rates are primarily established to determine property registration charges and stamp duty. It is inappropriate to use them as the basis for calculating annual property tax. Levying property tax by combining these rates with existing infrastructure rates would result in a manifold increase in the tax rate, which is unjust, Jain pointed out.

Members of the PPBM said trade and industry constitute the backbone of the state's economy and the government should refrain from taking any drastic decision that could have an adverse impact on business activities, which is the major source of employment.