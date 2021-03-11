Don't take notice of fake letter, Army tells aspirants

Amritsar, June 11
A fake letter is being circulated on social media platforms regarding the conduct of a Common Entrance Exam on June 26 at APS (Primary Wing), Jalandhar Cantonment. Regarding this, the Army has asked the candidates to not to take cognisance of the said letter.
The officials of the Army stated that an Army recruitment rally was organised at Army Public School (Primary Wing) Ground, Jalandhar Cantonment, from January 4 to January 31, 2021 for candidates belonging to Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran districts.
However, due to the Covid pandemic, the entrance exam was not conducted. The officials said the Government of India had not issued any instruction, so far, for the conduct of the exam and the letter being circulated was fake.
A communication issued by the Army states that whenever any orders from the Centre are received to conduct the exam, it would be widely publicised for information of candidates.
