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Home / Amritsar / Door-to-door drive launched to combat spread of dengue

Door-to-door drive launched to combat spread of dengue

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:09 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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The Health Department has launched an intensive dengue awareness campaign across identified hotspot areas of the city.

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Teams comprising health officials, municipal corporation staff and field workers carried out door-to-door inspections in Housing Board quarters on Maqboolpura Road, Jahajgarh, the Roadways workshop and other vulnerable localities.

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The campaign included awareness drives, anti-larval activities, fogging and spraying operations to curb mosquito breeding.

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Health authorities emphasised that with the onset of the rainy season, water stagnation is inevitable, but unchecked accumulation becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. He urged residents to regularly inspect coolers, refrigerators, flower pots, tanks and unused containers, particularly on Fridays, to prevent mosquito breeding.

“Community participation is the most effective way to prevent dengue,” said Dr Rajinderpal

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Kaur, assistant civil surgeon, while advising people to wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito repellents.

District Epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur explained that dengue is a viral fever transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms include severe headache, high fever, muscle and joint pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting and bleeding from the nose, mouth or gums. She advised immediate medical consultation at government hospitals, where free check-ups and treatment are available.

Among those present were Assistant Malaria Officer Gurdev Singh, Baljeet Singh, Pritpal Singh, SI Sukhdev Singh, Harvinder Singh,

Harkamal Singh, IC Harmeet Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, and from the municipal corporation, CSO Malkit Singh and Supervisor Pradeep Kumar, along with other staff members.

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