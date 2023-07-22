Door-to-door survey for revision of voters' list begins in Kapurthala

Phagwara, July 21
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh has said that a door-to-door survey will be conducted by the BLOs (Booth Level Officers) from July 21 to August 21 to prepare error-free voter lists as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Voters will be able to submit their claims and objections by November 30. Besides, SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) will be conducted from October 17 to November 30 to make people aware, especially the youth, about the importance of voting.
He said that the claims and objections filed by the voters will be settled from October 17 to December 24, followed by the publication of a draft voter list on December 28-29.The final voter list will be published on January 5, 2024.
The District Election Officer urged the youth who have attained the age of 18 years or above to register themselves as voters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Intense heat wave this year claimed 264 lives in India
Of the total 264, Kerala alone reports 120 deaths due to ext...