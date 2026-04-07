In the quiet village of Basarke Gillan near Amritsar, an old TV tower still stands tall, reminding people of a time when television was a wonder, and rooftop antennas were a common sight.

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This is the Doordarshan transmission tower, once a lifeline of information and entertainment for thousands. Installed in 1973, the Basarke tower was among the earliest television transmitters in India, and is known as the third-oldest Doordarshan tower in the country. On September 23, 1973, it sent out its first signal, marking the beginning of television broadcasting in the region. For many families, this was their first connection to news, culture, and entertainment from across the country.

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In those early days, television worked through simple rooftop antennas. The signal from the Basarke tower reached homes within a radius of about 65 km, covering not just Amritsar district, but also areas near the international border.

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At a time when people in border areas were exposed to Pakistani broadcasts, this tower played an important role in strengthening local culture and identity. The television setup began in a modest way. A small studio near the tower produced local news and rural programmes with limited staff.

Many other programmes were prepared in Delhi and flown to Amritsar for broadcast. Despite challenges, the station became popular, and meaningful for the people of Punjab.

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Later, in 1979, a bigger setup was established in Jalandhar, which brought more local flavour to television programmes. Known for its rich culture, music, sports, and arts, Jalandhar became a major centre for TV production, giving Punjabi viewers content that truly reflected their lives and traditions.

The end of a storied era

After serving the region for nearly five decades, the Basarke transmitting station was officially shut down on December 31, 2021.

With this, an entire era of regional television broadcasting came to an end. Today, modern technology such as satellite and digital services has replaced the old antenna system. Now, the tower stands mostly silent.

There is no active presence of Doordarshan, though a few private transmitters still operate from the structure. For many, it is not just a tower but a symbol of changing times. Some voices are calling for its revival. Retired engineer Harjap Singh Aujla has urged authorities to restart transmission, saying the tower is still in good condition. He believes that restoring it would reconnect people with an important part of their shared history. The Basarke tower is more than an old structure. It is a witness to the journey of television in Punjab, from simple beginnings to modern technology, and remains a proud reminder of a time when one signal brought an entire community together.