Double murder main accused yet to be nabbed

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 10

Even after 10 days, the rural police is yet to arrest a notorious criminal, Happy Jatt, prime accused in the killing of Amritpal Singh and his uncle Kulwant Singh in Jandiala Guru area.

His accomplices had shot the two dead near Patwarkhana in Sheikhupura Mohalla on October 30.

Lovepreet Singh, SHO, Jandiala police station, said the police had been conducting raids at different locations in the country to arrest Happy Jatt and his accomplices who were evading arrest since the double murder that rocked the city.

Besides notorious gangster-turned-drug peddler Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, the police had booked Rahul, Gagandeep Singh and Sahil, all residents of Jandiala, besides two unknown persons for the murder.

Police suspected gang rivalry as the main cause behind the incident. “Happy Jatt was involved in as many as four murders in the Jandiala Guru area in the past over three months,” said a police official privy to investigations in the case. All those booked in these cases were of Happy Jatt group.

On August 10, Ram Saran was shot dead by armed assailants while on August 28, a youth was shot dead by armed persons in Jandiala Guru area.

The official said that the police have made some arrests in the Ram Saran murder case.

Happy Jatt has been facing over 14 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and under provisions of the Arms Act and NDPS Act.

Superintendent of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said police teams were carrying out raids at different locations traced through human intelligence and technical support.