Double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 28

Even after a week, the police are still clueless in the double-murder case, in which two youngsters were alleged robbed and then killed by unidentified persons.

The family members of the deceased Rishabh Sharma and Jagdish Nayyar, had held a demonstration against the police on next day of the incident.

The police had found a CCTV grab of the incident, in which some persons were seen stabbing the victims and snatching their bike.

On the statement of their friend Dikshit Sharma, the police had booked unidentified persons for murder and robbery.

Dikshit had told the police that late on February 19 evening he went to the house of Rishabh of Kathian Wala Bazaar in Katra Mehar Singh, where his friend Jagdish Nayyar of Jammu also arrived. He said Rishabh said they had drinks at his house. Around 3.30am, Rishabh went to his house on bike. He said as he was going home, a stray dog bit him. He called him and told about this. He said he and Jagdish reached the spot and while they were taking him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for getting him vaccinated, around 4.15am, Rishabh stopped to answer the call of nature near Chitra talkies. In the meantime, three unidentified persons came from Rambagh Chowk and entered into a scuffle with him. They attacked Rishabh with sharp weapons. As Jagdish tried to save him, they stabbed him in the stomach. They snatched Rishabh’s bike and fled from the spot.

Abhimanyu Rana, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East), said probe was on to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

“Though the police tracked their movements till Hall Gate Bazaar, they were yet to be identified,” Rana said.