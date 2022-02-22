Double murder: Victims’ kin stage protest with bodies in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

The families of double murder victims, Rishabh Sharma and Jagdish Nayyar, on Monday held a demonstration by keeping bodies on the road near Durgiana Temple against police failure in arresting the perpetrators.

A day after the double murder, the police was still clueless about the perpetrators of the crime, though they got a CCTV camera footage of the incident.

On the statement of Dikshit Sharma, the police have booked unknown persons for murder and robbery.

He told the police that on Saturday late evening he went to the house of Rishabh Sharma of Kathian wala Bazaar in Katra Mehar Singh where Rishabh’s friend Jagdish Nayyar, a resident of Jammu, also arrived. He said Rishabh told that they had drinks at his house. At around 3.30am, Rishabh went to his house on bike. He said a dog bit Rishabh when he was going home. He said he along with Jagdish reached there and proceeded for Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for getting him vaccinated.

He said at around 4.15am when they reached near Chitra Talkies, three unkown persons from Ram Bagh Chowk started quarrelling with Rishab. They attacked Rishabh with sharp weapons. As Jagdish Nayyar tried to save him, they also stabbed him in the stomach. They snatched the Rishabh’s motorcycle and fled away from the spot.

The family member of Jagdish Nayyar alleged that it was a planned murder and not a robbery incident as the police was making it out. They pointed out that how the robbers left Dikshit alive without any injury.

Pawan Kumar, SHO, Rambagh police station reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. He said the police had got the CCTV footage which confirmed that it was a snatching instance. He said efforts were on to identify the suspects and their subsequent arrest.

Later, Deputy CM Om Parkash Soni also reached the spot and to pacify the victim’s families. He assured them arrest of suspects soon.