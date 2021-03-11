Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Tribune News Service

Neha saini

Amritsar, may 7

The Punjab Education Department’s order to run schools, where strength of students is high, in double shifts, has received mixed response from teachers in the district. While the government order pertains to manage the infrastructure and staff shortage in primary and upper primary schools, the teacher unions call the move half measure to tackle the real problem.

Representatives of Democratic Teachers’ Front have urged the government to establish infrastructural support to schools that face shortage of rooms, staff, learning material and other basic amenities. They had recently also asked the government to recruit teachers for primary schools, where vacancies have not been filled since past six years.

In Amritsar, there are eight to 10 schools that are already running double shifts on campus. While most of these schools include primary and upper primary sections, two schools are running senior secondary and primary classes in double shifts on the same campus.

“The decision to run double shift in schools might be a half measure, but it can prove helpful in areas where resources are less and number of students are more. There are schools like the one in Guru Nanak Pura, where senior secondary classes are held in the morning shift and primary in evening as there is one building, with limited rooms,” said Rajesh Sharma, DEO (Elementary), Amritsar.

He also added that there must be a push towards using surplus staff in senior secondary schools. This year, 18,087 students have moved from elementary to senior secondary schools. While most senior secondary schools do not face staff shortage, the high number of enrolments in primary schools as compared to senior secondary schools has created a resource gap.