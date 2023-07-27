Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, July 26

Even as showers are always welcome during the paddy season, with heavy rains it has been an unlucky season for some paddy cultivators, especially those tilling lands in low-lying areas, as their crop has been damaged twice during the recent weeks.

Transplanting of paddy in the district had started on June 19. As it rained heavily around a fortnight ago, paddy fields in many low-lying areas remained submerged under water for days causing crop damage.

As the water receded, the farmers managed to arrange paddy seedlings and re-transplanted these in their fields. However, the heavy rains earlier this week have again submerged their fields.

Hardeep Singh of Bhinder village near Rayya said, “I had lost six acres of crop after the first spell of rains as water from fields at a higher level entered my area and in the absence of any drainage, it remained accumulated for days.” He said that after the fresh spell of heavy rains this week, his fields are again submerged under water.

Over a 100 acres of paddy crop in Chabal area of Tarn Taran district is submerged under water again. Here too, the farmers have managed to re-transplant the fields after the water level decreased. “Water flows from the fields at a higher level towards a lower level and remains accumulated if there is no way out,” said Preet Singh, a farmer from Chabal.

The farmers stated that the crop can still survive if the water is drained out in the first three days after which the seedlings start to rot. While the government is encouraging farmers to grow nurseries, many farmers stated that transplanting paddy at this stage would delay harvesting of the crop as well as sowing of crop for the next season, like wheat.

“Paddy crop requires at least 90 days. It means that if paddy is transplanted now, the farmers would be able to sow wheat in the first week of November which would be late. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the paddy crop would not get destroyed for a third time,” said another farmer.