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Home / Amritsar / Dr Ambedkar’s fight for equality, justice highlighted at GNDU

Dr Ambedkar’s fight for equality, justice highlighted at GNDU

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Students attend a lecture at the GNDU in Amritsar on Tuesday.
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The University Business School (UBS), Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), in collaboration with the Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, organised an expert lecture titled “Biography of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.”

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Organised by Dr Pawan Kumar, Professor, Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, the lecture featured academic Dr Puneet Kaur and Prof Vikram Sandhu, Head of the UBS Department, as resource persons.

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Dr Puneet Kaur, faculty member of the Dr BR Ambedkar Chair at GNDU, traced Dr Ambedkar’s early life, including the Baroda State scholarship that took him to Columbia University in 1913. She also spoke about the humiliating caste discrimination he faced while serving the Gaekwad, which eventually led to his resignation from the Baroda service.

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Dr Kaur dwelt at length on the landmark Mahad Satyagraha of 1927, when Dr Ambedkar led thousands of Dalits, who were then considered ‘untouchable’, in asserting their right to access public water by drinking from the Chavdar Tank.

She also highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s key institutional contributions, including his role in the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India, his tenure as Labour Minister and his role as independent India’s first Law Minister and Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

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Dr Kaur underlined his contributions to Articles 14, 15 and 17, the Directive Principles of State Policy, and the ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity enshrined in the Preamble.

She placed particular emphasis on Dr Ambedkar’s advocacy of women’s empowerment through the Hindu Code Bill and labour laws providing for maternity benefits and equal pay, as well as his advocacy of voting rights.

Dr Kaur concluded by recalling Dr Ambedkar’s death on December 6, 1956, an occasion observed annually as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, and the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on him in 1990.

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