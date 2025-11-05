Dr Charanjit Singh Gumtala: A life devoted to Punjabi language & culture

Dr Charanjit Singh Gumtala is an eminent Punjabi writer, columnist and thinker whose literary journey spans several decades and continents. Now settled in the United States, Dr Gumtala has dedicated his life to the promotion and preservation of Punjabi language and culture. An octogenarian with an abiding passion for literature, he has authored and edited 14 books and contributed over 300 articles to Punjabi newspapers in India and abroad. His writings reflect a sharp intellect and an unwavering commitment to addressing the social, political and cultural challenges confronting Punjab and the Punjabi diaspora.

His vast body of work and steadfast devotion to Punjabi literature have earned him numerous awards and accolades in India, Pakistan and the United States. In recognition of his lifelong contribution, the Punjabi Kalamnavees Pattarkar Manch honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony held in Phagwara in April.

Beyond his literary accomplishments, Dr Gumtala is also known for his advocacy on critical contemporary issues. He has been fighting a long legal battle against illegal encroachments along with his team from the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) since 1988. Earlier, he successfully led a campaign against illegal dairy farms operating within the city, compelling the Municipal Corporation to shift them outside Amritsar limits.

He frequently emphasises the need for sustainable agricultural practices, water conservation and the creation of a reading culture through the establishment of libraries in villages and towns across Punjab. Dr Gumtala truly embodies the spirit of Punjabi resilience, intellect and creativity. His writings continue to inspire new generations of writers and readers to engage critically with society and nurture pride in their linguistic and cultural heritage.